Patrick “Pat” J. Oberle, 78, Cambridge

August 9, 1942 - April 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Christ Our Light-North, Princeton, MN, for Pat Oberle, age 78 of Cambridge, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Private burial will be Thursday, April 15 at St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton.

Pat was born to the late Vincent and Mary Ann (Studebaker) on August 9, 1942, in Waterloo IA. He attended and graduated from West High School in 1960. Pat married Connie Hagemo on April 24, 1965, in Minneapolis. He was a machinist for Kurt Manufacturing for over 20 years and retired in 1995. Pat enjoyed many outdoor activities and wood carving.

Pat is survived by his children, Tylene (Dan) Holthus of Dayton, Deb Lunow of Sartell, and Kevin Oberle of Ogilvie; three grandchildren, Dana Lunow, Patrick Lunow, and Emma Holthus; siblings, George Oberle of Hot Springs, AR, Darlene Ripple of Byron, and Vicki Weaver of Solon, IA; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Connie; and siblings, Dixie McCann and Mike Oberle.