Patrick Joseph Kroll, 76, formerly of St. Augusta

April 3, 1935 - October 11, 2022

Patrick Joseph Kroll passed away on October 11, 2022 at his home.

Patrick Joseph Kroll was born in St. Cloud, MN, on April 3, 1946, to Joseph and Angeline (Scepurek) Kroll from North Prairie MN.

On June 8, 1968, He married Mary Kay Scharenbroich at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In 1974, they moved to St. Stephen, MN

Patrick was raised on the farm and went to elementary school in North Prairie. In 1964, he graduated from Royalton High School with as Salutatorian. He enrolled at St. Cloud State College and in 1968 received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Science and in 1970 received a Master’s degree in the same field plus an additional 60 credits towards a Doctorate Degree. He biggest desire was to get into Industrial Chemicals.

He was a life-time member of the National Education Association and a member of the Minnesota Education Association. Patrick taught his first year in 1968 at Becker High School. The second year he taught at Sartell High School where he taught Chemistry, Advanced Chemistry, Physics and Physical Science. Patrick was the head Teacher's negotiations for 3 years. He left teaching in 1985 due to illness.

Patrick was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 5276, Sartell/St. Stephen. He was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church where he served as an usher, volunteered for the Parish Bazaar, and had been a volunteer fire fighter on the St. Stephen Fire Department retiring in 1999 after 23 years of service. He was also on the St. Stephen Planning commission for 3 terms. Patrick, along with Mary participated in CM TEC 144, Koinonia, and Marriage Encounter.

Pat’s favorite recreational things to do was fishing, hunting, an avid “master” wild edible mushroom hunter, and traveling, having made 3 trips to Alaska, Europe and all four corners of North America, all the Provinces of Canada and a trip to Mexico. The farthest North Patrick got was 150 miles from the arctic Circle, fishing with good friends.

Pat worked as a licensed Realtor and always wanted to help other people find homes when banks would not give them a loan. He refurbished homes and helped personally to finance people. He had a heart of Gold when it came to helping others.

Patrick passed away on October 11, 2022 at his home. He will be forever missed by his niece, April (David) Wurst and nephew, Paul Anderson and the real friends that stood by his side.

Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen, MN. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM at the church. Patrick has donated is body to the Mayo Clinic for research.

Memorials are preferred.