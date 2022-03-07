Patrick John Kieke, 88, formerly of St. Augusta

August 22, 1933 - March 4, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Patrick John Kieke, age 88, formerly of St. Augusta who passed away at Autumn Cottages in Alexandria, on March, 4, 2022. Entombment will take place at a later date. Lunch will follow immediately after the service.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday and after 9:30 AM on Friday at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church Parish Center in St. Augusta.

Both Mass and Visitation are being held together with services for Darlene Heid.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SMHOCparish/

Patrick was born on August 22, 1933, to Alice (Storkamp) and Joseph Kieke in St. Augusta, and spent most of his life in St. Augusta. He served honorably in the U.S. Army before starting a career as a Journeyman Plumber, working for Janski Plumbing, Feneis Plumbing, and Dan’s Plumbing. He was well respected in his profession and also held positions as the City of St. Cloud Plumbing Inspector and the City of St. Augusta Building and Plumbing Inspector.

Patrick was also an active member of the community and was a member of the Moose Lodge, Knights of Columbus, St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church, Catholic Aid Association, Nocturnal Adoration, St. John’s Episcopal Church, and the St. Augusta Blizzard Busters snowmobile club. He generously volunteered his time and resources to help families in East Grand Forks, ND, along with his grandson, Bill, during the major floods of 1997. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, golfer, snowmobiler, cardplayer, and woodworker. He also liked camping and was well-traveled. He could frequently be found drinking coffee in morning at Keith’s Kettle with friends and family. Patrick will always be remembered for his quick wits and sense of humor.

Patrick was married to Darlene Heid in 1958, and to this union four children were born. Later in life, Patrick was married to Kathleen Murphy in 1998 and in this union was father to one stepson. Patrick is survived by his children: Cheryl Kleven of Glenwood; Kevin (Pam) Kieke of St. Cloud; Linda Ergen (special friend Tim Anderson) of Stillwater; Cindy Heurung (special friend Tim Mackedanz) of Cold Spring; and Keith (Karen) Spinali of Boston, MA. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; siblings, Marion Kloeppner, Vera Burgoyne, Kay Kroll, Ruth Kieke, and Sandy Beumer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Joseph Kieke; wife, Kathy Kieke; former wife, Darlene Heid; and siblings: Peter, Joel, Thomas, and James Kieke.