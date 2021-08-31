Patrick A. Orth, 58, Sauk Rapids

March 29, 1963 - August 29, 2021

A Gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, for Patrick A. Orth, age 58, of Sauk Rapids, who passed away at his home on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Pat was born on March 29, 1963 to Lawrence and Sylvia “Bunny” (Reed) Orth. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1981. Pat worked as a union carpenter building waste water treatment plants all over the nation, including working for Gridor Construction.

Pat liked to play hockey, golf, fish, hunt, play cards and watch NASCAR.

Pat is survived by his very special friend Tammy Lechner of Sauk Rapids; brother, Joel Orth of Rice and Scott (RoxAnne) Orth of St. Cloud; his dog, Frannie; as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mitch; nephews, Travis and Mathew Orth.

A Special Thank You to Tammy Lechner for the exceptional care given to Patrick over the last years and CentraCare Home Hospice, especially nurses, Patty, Jim, and Tami.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.