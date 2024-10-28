Patricia T. Koenig, 86, Sartell

September 13, 1938 - October 27, 2024

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Patricia “Pat” Koenig, age 86, who passed away Sunday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pat was born September 13, 1938 in Foley to Robert and Ethel (Sherer) Patton. She married Donald Koenig on February 3, 1962 in Deerwood. Pat was a Homemaker, Beautician, and also worked at Fingerhut Customer Service from 1988-2008. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards especially Bridge, 500, and Cribbage, snowmobiling, dancing, and singing. Pat was a strong-willed person.

Survivors include her son and daughters, Kurt Koenig of Montrose, Krista (Cory) Quade of Princeton, and Karmen (Jaime) O’Bando of Sauk Rapids; brothers, Al (Joan) Patton of Sartell and Mal Patton of Sartell; grandchildren, Bryce, Nevin, Skyler, Courtney, Chayton, Branden, Jorden, Adesyn, Megan, and Maya; and great grandchildren, Thea and Zara. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald on October 11, 2014; and sister, Mary Fahrenholz.

Thank you to Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Pat.