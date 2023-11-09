Patricia “Patty” Klang, 77, Cold Spring

June 2, 1946 - November 8, 2023

attachment-Patricia klang loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Patricia “Patty” Klang, age 77, who died Wednesday, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Wednesday from Noon -1:15 p.m. at the St. Boniface Church narthex.

Patty was born June 2, 1946, in Richmond, MN to Frank and Ann (Raden) Jochum. She married Karl Klang on June 17, 1987 in Minneapolis, MN.

Patty was a beautician and loved visiting with her customers. She enjoyed bossing her sisters, driving her convertible, and playing cards. She was a member of St. Boniface parish and the Red Hats.

She is survived by her stepchildren Kelly (Tony) Etienne, Lisa Klang; step-granddaughter, Maddie Etienne; sisters, Irene White, Marjorie Forsman, Virginia (Dave) Johannes, and Theresa Eells.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Karl; parents; siblings, Donald, Franklin, Victor, Jeanette, and Mary Ann.