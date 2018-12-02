Patricia “Pat” A. (Wantoch) Anderson, 71, Waite Park

April 14, 1947 - November 27, 2018

Patricia “Pat” A. (Wantoch) Anderson passed away Tuesday at her home. Pat was born April 14, 1947 in Fountain City, WI to Theodore & Olive (Pronschinske) Wantoch. She worked as an Executive Assistant for the Higher Education Assistance Foundation. Following her retirement, she worked at Westwood and Kennedy Schools in the Foster Grandparent Program for seven years. Volunteering with children was the highlight of her retirement. She lived in Arizona prior to moving to Waite Park in 2003. Pat enjoyed spending time at the family farm, working out, and going to the Farmer’s Market. She loved baking especially cheesecake and angel food cake. Pat also loved football and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Family was very important to her and she was very proud of her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Brian (Kimberly) Anderson of Monument, CO and Lisa (Charles) Flugga of Bandera, TX; siblings, Mary Drury, Ted Wantoch, Jr., Pauline Krause and George Wantoch; grandchildren, Alexis (Zach) Nubbe, Karissa Pietron, Nicholas Anderson, Ryan Pietron and Brian Anderson; many wonderful nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joseph Wantoch; infant sister, Elaine; brother-in-law, Richard Drury; niece, Sarah Doering; and nephew, Jerome Wantoch.