Patricia May, 83, Randall

November 24, 1941 - April 24, 2025

Patricia May, 83 year old resident of Randall, MN, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 24 in Randall, MN. The funeral arrangements are pending. A full and complete notice will follow.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia. Born on November 24, 1941, in Staples, Minnesota, Pat lived a life filled with love, faith and joy.

Pat grew up in staples and later made her home in Big Lake, where she created countless memories and touched many lives. A brief chapter I her life was spent in Minneapolis, but it was Big Lake that her heart truly belonged. In her later years, Pat moved to Randall, Minnesota, where she spent the last eight years meeting new friends and creating a new family, adding even more richness and love to her already full life.

Her career was a diverse and vibrant as per personality. Pat worked at McDonald’s, Coborn’s, and proudly served her community as a City Council member. Through her Avon business, she met friends far and wife, becoming a beloved fixture in the community as she cheerfully delivered products with her iconic wagon.

Pat’s love of baking was one of the many ways she shared her heart with others. From her delectable peanut butter fudge to her legendary oatmeal cake, her treats brought smiles to all who were fortunate enough to enjoy them.

Pat’s deep faith in Jesus guided her throughout her life. Now she has been reunited with her parents, Silas and Dorothy Kemp, and her cherished siblings: Frank Kemp (and his wife Fredda), Charles Kemp, James Kemp, Sandy Kemp, and Linda Trom (and her husband Garry).

Pat leaves a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering faith. She will be missed by her sisters, Lila Bast of Randall, Nancy (Dan Lesinski) Lockwood of Little Falls and many nieces, nephews, friends of the many lives she touched in beautiful 83 years.

May we honor her memory by continuing to share kindness, baked treats, and smiles, just as she did.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Patty.