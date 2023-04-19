Patricia M. “Pat” Wensman, 83, Paynesville

March 15, 1940 - April 16, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Patricia M. “Pat” Wensman, age 83, of Paynesville. Pat passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16 at the Belgrade Nursing Home in Belgrade. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. A rosary will be prayed at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the church.

Pat was born March 15, 1940 in Belgrade, MN to Mike and Ida (Jaeger) Gruber. She graduated from Belgrade High School in 1957 and then from the St. Cloud Beauty School in 1958. She married Ado Wensman on October 19, 1959 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. She worked as a hairdresser for over 60 years. Her first job was working at Tom’s Hairstyling in Brainerd in 1961. She went on to open a shop in Belgrade in 1963 and then in Paynesville in 1965.

She spent all her life loving her children and grandchildren and doing hair. Ado and Pat spent a lot of time camping, fishing and bowling. She also enjoyed cooking and her many friendships she developed throughout the years.

Pat is survived by her children Patrick (Deb) of Colorado, Wade of Paynesville, Milissa (Wayne) Brogren of Atwater, Todd (Debbie) of Michigan, and Amy (John) Elfering of Paynesville, seven grandchildren J.T., Tanner, Mitchell, Rachel, Macy, Ava, and Cate, and one great grandson Brody.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Ado (2007), and her 11 siblings.