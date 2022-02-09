Patricia Laura Jensen, 90, Osakis

March 23, 1931 – February 8, 2022

Patricia Laura Jensen, age 90, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died on February 8, 2022, in Osakis, MN from complications of influenza and pneumonia.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 2 PM, at the First United Methodist Church in Sartell, MN. Masks are required. Visitation will start at 1 PM. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Patricia Laura Jensen was born on March 23, 1931, to Harold Nels and Ella Alvira (Jackson) Jensen at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, MN. In kindergarten, when her teacher asked her what her name was, she replied, “Laura”.

In 1940, her family moved to Minneapolis. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949. One of her high school teachers insisted she had to be known by her legal name, so Laura became Patricia. Following high school, Patricia went to Macalester College, where she met Dale Peterson. In 1953, Patricia started teaching in the Minneapolis Public schools, and in January 1954, she and Dale married.

Patricia and Dale had four children: Toni, Jeffrey, Traci and Jim. The family moved to Saint Cloud, MN in 1966 and shortly thereafter, joined the First United Methodist Church where Patricia and Dale were active church members.

Patricia continued her career as an educator working for the St. Cloud Public Schools, as both an educator and Director of Elementary Curriculum. She obtained two masters; Reading and Elementary Education, and in 1976 while working on her Specialists (EdS) degree, was the interim principal of Westwood Elementary.

Patricia Laura retired from public education in 1986. Besides pursuing a career as a consultant, Patricia and Dale traveled extensively to Europe, Costa Rica, and Iceland. In February 2014, she traveled to Northern Alberta to watch the northern lights.

Patricia was proud of her Danish and Swedish heritage and while in her 70s, learned Swedish so that she could communicate with Swedish relatives in their native language.

Her first husband Dale died in December 2010. Patricia married John Mork, a retired physician who also sang in the church choir, on October 21, 2017.

Patricia and John enjoyed four happy years together, wintering in Arizona and summering in Minnesota. Patricia decided that since she was no longer in high school, she would resume the name Laura.

Patricia loved music, traveling, her family, her friends and her church.

She is survived by her husband, John Mork, her children, Toni (Ned) Bixby, Jeffrey (Angela Howard) Peterson, Traci (Julie Grant) Peterson and Jim (Tony Smith) Peterson, her granddaughter Meghan Peterson, and numerous family and friends.

Patricia Laura Jensen was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Dale Peterson, her sister Anne Lein, and her brother Jim Jensen.

The family would like to thank the staff at Galeon and West View, Pastor Leah Rosso, Dave and Jane Mork, Allen and Mary Mork, Bill and Volda Mork, and Terri Kelly for their amazing care and compassion in Patricia’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First United Methodist Church of the St. Cloud Region or to a charity of your choice.