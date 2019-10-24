Patricia Hetrick, 98, Elk River

August 16, 1921 – October 23, 2019

Patricia Hetrick, age 98, of Elk River, Minnesota, passed peacefully surrounded by family on October 23, 2019.

Pat was born August 16, 1921 in Clear Lake, to Mary (O’Brien) and James Carlin, as the fourth of nine children. After graduation from Clear Lake High School, Pat graduated from the St. Cloud Beauty School. Her first job was in Alexandria and she was off to Elk River for a position at “Pink’s Barber and Beauty Shop” in 1942 where she worked for ten years. Her friend, Merlyn, introduced Pat to her brother, Earl Hetrick, who was home from the Army. Pat met Earl at Kemper Drug store. They were married on November 11, 1947 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Pat lived most of her life in Elk River. She was a founding member of the Elk River Country Club where she and Earl enjoyed many years of golf together. She was a life-long member of St. Andrews Catholic Church. She loved all things Irish, music, golf, playing bridge, cooking and baking the best chocolate chip cookies in town and above all, Pat cherished time spent with family and friends.

She is survived by her sons and daughters: Earl Hetrick and Janis Williams, Gary (JoAnn) Hetrick, Margaret (Dan) Zachman, Ron Hetrick and partner Cathy Kliber, and Mary Hetrick, grandchildren Melissa (Kevin) Scherber, Colleen (David) Miller, Neil Zachman, and Kathryn (Nick) Eckstrom, and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Mary Gospeter and brother, Daniel (Betsy) Carlin and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by mother, Mary; father, James; her siblings, Charlotte Fladung, Margaret Henry, Edward Carlin, Delores Emmerich, James Carlin, and Leo Carlin. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl, and grandsons Andrew Hetrick and Jesse Hetrick and great-grandchild Angel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 PM, Monday, October 28th with a visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 566 4th St NW, in Elk River. Arrangements were made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Private Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Thank you to Guardian Angels Care Center and Hospice Care. Attendees of the funeral are welcome to wear green in honor of Patricia’s Irish heritage.