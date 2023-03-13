Patricia H. Blonigan, 92, Cold Spring and formerly St. Cloud

February 22, 1931 - March 9, 2023

A private service and burial is planned for May for Patricia H. Blonigan, age 92 of Cold Spring who died Thurday, March 9, 2023.

Patricia was born on February 22, 1931 in Albany to Leonard and Anna (Stueve) Schrom, and spent her childhood in Cold Spring, Paynesville, Rochester and Goodhue, where she graduated from high school. She graduated with Kappa Delta Pi and Pi Omega honors in Business Education and English from St. Cloud Teachers College before teaching in Albany, Austin and Hennepin Technical College.

She married Francis Blonigan on July 30, 1955 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell and lived in Albert Lea and Wayzata most of her life, returning to St. Cloud after Francis died in 1998 and her sons had married.

She enjoyed antiques and auctions, reading, cards, word and crossword puzzles, stimulating conversation, writing poems, and being a good listener and observer. She was a practical, precise and punctual person - - “a purist grammarian”. Francis and she loved their many European family visits and wintering in Sun City, AZ.

She is survived by her sons, Brent of McKinney, TX, Gregg (Margaret) of Kuesnacht, Switzerland; grandchildren, Patrick, Andrew, Charlie, Marissa; great grandchildren, Bodie and James; siblings, Dolores Stolpman of St. Cloud, Veits Altman of Wausau, WI and Lenore Wilmes of Nisswa.

She was preceded in death by husband Francis in 1998, brother Arch Schrom in 2018 and daughter-in-law Kathleen in 2022.

The family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Community in Cold Spring, the hospice team, and especially Patricia’s niece, Kathryn Stolpman, for their support and compassion.