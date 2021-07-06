Patricia Gayle Hansen, 82, Becker

September 14, 1938 - July 3, 2021

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 9 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Patricia Gayle Hansen, 82, who passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 3, 2021 at the Monticello CentraCare Center. Chaplain Dan Mrakovich will officiate and burial will be at the Becker Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Patricia was born on September 14, 1938 in St. Vincent, MN and was raised by her father Alfred Parenteau. She married Donald Hansen, Sr. on February 4, 1956 in Norwood, IA. They resided in Becker for 65 years. She worked for Cornelius in Anoka as an Equipment Tester for 33 years and retired in 2000. Patricia was a member of the Legion Auxiliary, Post 193 in Becker. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, fishing in Canada on family vacation and picking blueberries, and was always in the kitchen, cooking and baking. She was very welcoming, social, taught her family good work ethic, responsibility and importance of family. She always made sure everyone felt welcomed and well fed. Her pride and joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patricia was a loyal, committed, loving, reliable woman who made sure others were taken care of in the community. She was affectionately called “Gayle” by her friends and family.

Survivors include her husband, Don, Sr. of Becker; children, Don, Jr. of Magnolia, TX, Theresa (Randy) Heinen of Breezy Point, Jim Hansen of Becker, Lori Hansen of Becker, Angie (Jeff) Driessen of Champlin, and Rob (Michelle) Hansen of West Salem, WI; sister-in-law, Alta Norlund of Becker; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is preceded in death by her father; infant son, Dennis; sister, Alice Kingham; grandson, Jesse; and daughter in law, Cindy Hansen.