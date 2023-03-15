Patricia C. VanDalen, 78, Hackensack, formally of Foley

August 22, 1944 - March 10, 2023

Patricia C. VanDalen, age 78, of Hackensack, formally of Foley, passed peacefully March 10, 2023 at home. Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 17, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, Foley, MN. Pastor Loren Fritze will officiate. Burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Milaca, MN. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home

Patricia C. VanDalen was born on August 22, 1944 in St. Cloud, MN to Ralph and Bertha (Kampa) Barthelemy. Patricia worked in Minneapolis and St. Paul before moving back to Foley. She worked at Fingerhut and then a secretary for John’s Construction until her retirement. She married John VanDalen on May 18, 1985 at the First Presbyterian Church in Foley. Pat enjoyed her beautiful lake home on Larson Lake at Hackensack with her husband John. They welcomed family and friends to enjoy the beautiful, peaceful surroundings. Pat enjoyed doing crafts, making beautiful quilts, ceramic paintings and visiting with her neighbors. She also loved feeding her birds, planting flowers, and playing cards, especially Hand and Foot.

She is survived by her husband John of 37 years; step children, Kathy (David) Sorenson of Clearwater, MN, Taja (Bruce) Berg, of Ogilvie, MN, Peggy of Princeton MN, Sean (Patty) of Foley, MN; grandchildren, Jason (Alisha) Schuldt, Jamie (David) Flora, Jenna (Karl) Herschberger, Tristan (Schae) Berg, Telscha Berg, Julia, Seth, and Zachary VanDalen; great grandchildren, Austin, Makenna, and Harper Schuldt, Alex Herschberger, Vivienne Berg; siblings, Diane Thorsten, Roger (Maureen) Barthelemy, Janice Koscielniak.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Jo Mohs; brothers-in-law Ed Koscielniak and Jack Thorsten; nephew, Mark Schlosser and great granddaughter, Hannah Schuldt.