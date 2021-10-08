Patricia Ann Yarbrough (McKay), 67, formerly of St. Cloud

September 18, 1954 - October 2, 2021

Patricia Ann Yarbrough (McKay) age 67, formerly of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully on October 2nd, 2021. Patty was a vibrant member of the St. Cloud community for over 25 years.

Patty was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada and moved to the U.S. at age 11. She enjoyed various homes throughout the U.S. with her family, finally settling in Minnesota in the late 1970’s. She made St. Cloud her forever and most favorite home in 1983 when she moved to St. Cloud to expand the McKay Family dealerships with her husband Walt. McKay’s Family Dodge opened in January 1984 and Patty was passionately involved in every aspect of the business until her retirement in 2010. During her time as a business owner she enjoyed being heavily involved in the St. Cloud Community and was especially passionate about her work with the Central Minnesota Boys & Girls Club.

In 2010 after her diagnosis with Frontotemporal Dementia, she bravely continued on while still being passionate about giving back. She found a love for the game of SkipBo, stayed active and always found reasons to laugh, sing and smile. During her final years she was beautifully cared for by her family and the amazing staff at the Wealshire of Medina.

Patty is survived by her 3 children and 3 grandchildren: Thomas (Sara) with their son Dominic, Pamela (Derek) Dockendorf with their daughters Lauren & Natalie and James, as well as her 5 siblings Robert, Gwen, Chuck, Emily & Marion.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents Grant & Shirley McKay and her former husband Walter Yarbrough.

Services will be held for Patty on Saturday, October 9th at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The family will be holding visitation from 11:00am – 1:00pm with a Memorial Service beginning at 1:00pm. Following the events at Daniel Funeral Home, the family will be hosting a celebration of Life at McKay’s Family Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram from 4-7pm.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers, to the Central Minnesota Boys and Girls Club.