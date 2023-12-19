Patricia Ann Michalski, 70, Richmond

February 11, 1953 - December 19, 2023

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday December 22, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Patricia Ann Michalski, age 70, who died Tuesday, at the CentraCare Paynesville Hospital. Inurnment will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home.

Pat was born in Chicago, IL to Kenneth and Joanne (Sykes) Billings. She married Gilbert Michalski, Sr. January 28, 1972, in St. Cloud, MN.

Pat had battled cancer for the past five years and also suffered a stroke which paralyzed her left side. She enjoyed fishing and hunting, evening car rides, collecting bear figurines, baking, and canning.

She is survived by her husband, Gilbert, Sr.; children, Theresa Tubb, Gilbert, Jr. (Jennifer), and Jerry; grandchildren, Kristin and Caleb.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sally Wendt; stepfather, Raymond Wendt.

May God give you love, peace, and comfort in His arms. I will miss you forever grandma. Love always, your granddaughter, Peanut.