May 31, 1930 - November 11, 2024

Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Patricia Reignier, age 94, who passed away peacefully Monday, November 11, 2024 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home. Rev. Greg Tomhave will officiate and she will be interred alongside her husband, Richard, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Patricia was born May 31, 1930 in Green Bay, WI to August and Sophia (Duchateau) Voelker. She married Richard Reignier on June 26, 1954. Patricia was a proud graduate of St. Paul Bible College and served in the Church for over 40 years as Sunday School teacher, pianist and other servant roles. Patricia has lived in the Sauk Rapids area for over 50 years and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Patricia and Richard served as volunteers for Mended Hearts for several years. Patricia was a homemaker and a devoted mother to her children. She enjoyed music, especially the piano. Patricia was a determined woman, who was loving and dedicated to her family.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Bruce (Gail M.) Reignier of Pendleton, SC and Daniel (Rita) Reignier of Lackawanna, NY; daughter-in-law, Gail A. Reignier of Little Falls; grandchildren, Aaron, Christa, Dan, Julie and John; great grandchildren, Sydney, Mackenzie, Graydon, Jaelyn, Sloan, Aidan, Hunter, Anna, Nelson and Kaidence; and great-great granddaughter, Eva.

She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Sophia; husband, Richard; sons, David and Russell; brothers, Peter and Arnie Herber.