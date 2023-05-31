Patricia A. Ihli, 85, Sartell

June 23, 1937 - May 30, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Patricia A. Ihli, age 85, who passed away Tuesday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Thomas Knoblach and Rev. Steve Binsfeld will concelebrate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Patricia was born June 23, 1937 in St. Cloud to Edmund and Margaret (Hadersbeck) Ihli. She grew up in the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area, lived in Annandale for three years after college, Wadena for 27 years, and in Sauk Rapids since 1989. Patricia was an Elementary Teacher at Wadena Elementary, retiring in 1987. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a former faith formation teacher. Patricia loved kids, reading, writing poetry, and flowers. She loved her family especially her nieces and nephews. She was loving, kind, generous, religious, and a caregiver.

Survivors include her siblings, Virginia (John) Gammell of St. Cloud, Michael (Susan) Ihli of Maple Grove, Richard (Nancy) Ihli of Rogers, and Todd (Mary) Ihli of Sartell; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great great nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dianne Voit, Karen Ihli, and Shirley Staneart; and brother, Edmund Ihli, Jr.

Memorials are preferred to 40 days, MCCL, and Pro-Life across America.