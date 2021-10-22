Patricia A. Eikmeier, 63, Cold Spring

September 16, 1958 - October 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Patricia A. Eikmeier, age 63, who died Monday at her home.

A visitation will be Friday, 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at the church and Saturday one hour before the service.

Patricia was born in St. Cloud to Henry and Patricia (McDonough) Eikmeier.

Patty was a strong and caring individual who put her family, friends, and clients first in her life. She was passionate about her work, her children/grandchildren, and her beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. She was an excellent cook and family get-togethers will never be the same. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Waite Park.

She is survived by her children, Brian (Kim), Christin (Nathan), Baylie; grandchildren, Tanner, Kaden, and Lila; siblings, Larry (Terri), Vince (Linda), Bernie (Sally), Don (Marlys), Chuck (Sandi), Tami Spanier, Mary Reilly, Susan (Tom) Roche; best and longtime friend, Rich Schwindel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Ray Reilly, Ken Spanier; niece, Angela Perry and grand-nephew, Dominic Eikmeier.

Memorials are preferred.