Patrice “Pat” L. Penske, 63, St. Cloud

February 6, 1958 - November 19, 2021

Pat L. Penske, age 63 of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 19, 2021. A private family service will take place at a later date for Pat.

Patrice “Pat” Louise Omtvedt was born to Myron and Alvina (Luepke) Omtvedt on February 6, 1958, in Redwood Falls, MN. She graduated from high school and went on to work various jobs throughout her career and was a master of all trades. Pat was a sewer for a few different companies where she helped to create wheelchair seats and other garments, and she also managed at Caseys for a few years. She was married to Arlen Vernon Penske on July 24, 1982, and together they raised their family. Arlen passed away in 2010, and after his death Pat decided to move to the St. Cloud area to be closer to family. Above all else, Pat loved her grandchildren and her animals that she cared so dearly for.

Pat will be greatly missed by her children, Collin (Ida) Dahl of Austin, TX, and Miranda (Adam) Philippi of Rice; grandchildren, Brandon, Lillian, and Claire; mother, Alvina; and brother, Mike (Penny) Omtvedt of New Mexico. She is preceded in death by her father, Myron; husband, Arlen; and infant son, Jeffrey.