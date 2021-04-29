Patrica “Pat” Johnson, 82, St. Cloud

March 7, 1939 – April 25, 2021

Patrica “Pat” Johnson, age 82 of St. Cloud died peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 25. The family will have a private service.

Pat was born March 7, 1939 in Hibbing to John and Helen (Laurich) Parich. She grew up in Hibbing and met Larry Johnson, the two were married on October 27, 1956 in Hibbing. Larry entered the military and was stationed in several areas including, Texas, Shreveport, LA and Riverside California. Pat would share her time between Hibbing and with Larry during these years. The couple returned to Minnesota and spent time in Duluth before moving to St. Cloud in 1964. Pat took a job with the St. Cloud Hospital where she worked for over 31 years. She was a Health Care Unit Coordinator when she retired in 1997. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Pat is survived by her husband, Larry, St. Cloud; her children; Carrie (Mike) Oehrlein, Clearwater and Todd (June) Johnson, Rice. She is also survived by four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and her sister, Helena (Ron) Remmington, Annandale.

She is preceded in death by her parents.