Pat Thomas, 90, Foley

April 15, 1932 - July 25, 2022

Pat Thomas, age 90 of Foley, passed July 25, 2022 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Foley. Rev Allen C. Jergenson will officiate and burial will take place in the Ronneby Riverside Cemetery, Foley. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church on Wednesday. There will be a prayer service at 7:00 PM, Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Patricia Ann Thomas was born April 15, 1932 in Cushing, Nebraska to Jess and Erma (Bucy) Jacobsen. The family moved to Minnesota in her younger years. Pat graduated from Foley High School, class of 1949. She married Benedict Thomas on June 2, 1953 in Foley where they lived their entire married life. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage together before Ben's passing in 2013. Pat worked for Morgan Flaherty and Bill Torell law offices in Foley. After that she worked at the State Bank of Foley for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting, doing word finds and flower gardening. Pat loved attending Sewing Club where they chit chatted and worked on projects and Quilting Club that crafted many beautiful quilts. Pat mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Tom) Rau, Foley and grandchildren, Cassandra (Jeremy) Glende, Medford; Jeremiah (Terri) Elko-New Market as well as great grandchildren: Colton, Aleia, Makayla Glende and Gavin, Mason, Logan and Kylie Rau, sister, Sandi (Ed) Lappin, Littleton, CO., and sister-in-law, Clothilda 'Clo' Brenny, Foley. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Larry, 1996, husband, Ben, 2013 and sisters: Cheryl Dee Jacobsen, Peggy Crist and Margaret 'Kay' Hackett. Pat's family would like to thank the staff at The Gardens at Foley, Shu-Tran Transportation and Princeton/Centra Care/Fresenius Dialysis Unit for all their compassion and care for Pat during the last 18 months of her life.