Passport Processing Times Taking Longer Than Usual

ST. CLOUD -- If you're looking to do some traveling this year and need a new passport, don't wait.

The U.S. State Department says mail delays are impacting processing times. Passport renewals are currently running between 12-18 weeks.

Stearns County Auditor-Treasure Randy Schreifels is reminding you to plan accordingly so your travel plans are not affected because of a passport delay.

Stearns County is taking appointments to process passports, both at the downtown Administration Center and Waite Park Service Center.