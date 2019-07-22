Part of Benton County Road Closing August 1st

LITTLE ROCK LAKE -- A portion of Benton County Road 2 near Little Rock Lake could be closed for construction beginning on August 1.

Benton County officials say the roadwork project is intended to coincide with a drawdown of the lake. If the drawdown is postponed, the road construction project will also be delayed.

The half-mile-long construction zone will begin a quarter of a mile west of the Little Rock Lake bridge. The construction will add wider, paved shoulders and more gradual sloping.

The construction is expected to take six and a half weeks to finish. Drivers will be rerouted to Highway 25 by way of Benton County Road 12.

