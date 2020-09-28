Paramount’s Autumn Moon Fundraiser Exceeds Expectations

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Center for the Arts annual Autumn Moon fundraiser was another big success.

Executive Director Bob Johnson says they raised over $81,000, surpassing their goal of $80,000.

The event was held via livestream last week, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and featured a behind-the-scenes look at the Paramount, cameos from local and national artists and live musical performances.

Johnson says the money raised will go to support their ongoing arts programming during the pandemic.

The Paramount's doors have been closed to the public since March 13th.