Spotlight: Popular Holiday Shows Back At Paramount Theater

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year for shows at the Paramount Center of the Arts in downtown St. Cloud.

GREAT Theatre's Wizard of Oz will be on stage starting this Friday and running through December 8th.

Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says the Stroia Dance Studios presents The Nutcracker from Friday, December 13th, through Sunday, December 15th.

Then, on Monday, December 16th, the George Maurer Group is back in town.

George was the first one to perform at the Paramount when it reopened in 1998 and has been on our stage annually since then, we love welcoming George back.

Boulka says the Rock N Roll Xmas Spectacular always does well for them.

Every year we think, are people not going to come this year, but nope every year we have five to six performances of this show, it's our top seller. When the booklet goes out tickets start selling. I know some of the shows are nearly sold out already.

They are celebrating 20 years of this show this year. The dates are Thursday, December 19th through Monday, December 23rd.

After Christmas, the shows include One Christmas Night in Memphis on Friday, December 27th, the Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience on Sunday, December 29th, and Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos on New Year's Eve.

Holiday-themed shows continue through New Year's Eve. You can see the full schedule on the Paramount's website.

Also, Boulka says they have gift cards available which are good for the shows on stage and their art classes. You can buy them online or at their box office. Gift cards are also available in their gift gallery.

