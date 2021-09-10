Pantown Wins 2 Awards At U.S. Open Beer Championships

UNDATED -- Pantown Brewing in St. Cloud has won two awards at the 2021 U.S. Open Beer Championships.

In the American-Style Black Ale category, their Black Flag IPA won a bronze medal, and in the Sour/Belgian Lambic category their Two sour won a Silver medal.

Other central Minnesota breweries winning awards include Foxhole Brewhouse in Willmar for their 4th Street Wheat in the American Wheat category.

And, Lupulin in Big Lake won two awards a bronze for their CPB in the Peanut Butter category and a bronze for their BA Doppelbock in the Barrel-Aged German Lager category.

More than 8,000 beers representing over 140 different styles were judged.

The top overall brewery is Toppling Goliath Brewing in Decorah, Iowa winning four gold medals and two silver medals.

