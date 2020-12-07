Pantown Brewing Wins Gold, Bronze At U.S. Open

ST. CLOUD -- Pantown Brewing Company won a gold and a bronze at this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship. The awards were announced on Sunday night.

Organizers say there were 6,000 beers entered in 140 different styles for this year's competition.

Pantown won the gold medal for their Classic Cream Ale, and they won the bronze for their Double Barrel Drop Forge.

Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake won a gold for their Dopple/Strong Bock, and they won a bronze for their barrel aged Fruit Beer 'Rubuscubus", and they won another bronze for their peanut butter beer CPB.

Spilled Grain Brewhouse in Annandale won a bronze for their old ale "bearded man' and other bronze for the fruit IPA Grapefruit Highest Point.

Foxhole Brewhouse in Willmar won a gold for their 4th Street Wheat, and a silver for their "I need a Vaca IPA".

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, judging was held in both the U.S. and Canada, at locations including Atlanta, GA; Oxford, Ohio; and Welland, Ontario. Judging in the U.S. Open Beer Championships is blind; judges know only the categories, not the names or locations of beers being judged.