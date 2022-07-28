Pandemic Still Impacting Changes in Sleep Patterns

ST. CLOUD -- There are many benefits to getting a good night's sleep, however for many adults and kids the pandemic changed in their sleep patterns.

Research has shown there are still impacts the pandemic has cause on sleep, including an increase in insomnia.

Jennifer Miller is a license psychologist who treats insomnia at the CentraCare Sleep Center. She says adequate sleep plays a vital role in many daily functions.

It affects mental health and functioning, and even physical health. I'm a huge proponent of no matter what's going on really try to protect your sleep.

Miller says as for the increase in insomnia related to the pandemic, those cases seem to be leveling off.

Miller says often time sleep issues can be corrected by getting back into a routine. She says just like with creating or breaking habits, consistency is key.

Try to get up at the same time even if it's not a work day, try to have a consistent bedtime, and don't take a nap during the day. Anytime you sleep during the day you take away sleep during the night and more likely to have problems falling asleep at night.

Miller says if you're sleeping problems do not change, that's when it would be best to talk with your provider.

She says for people still suffering from insomnia, they offer a cognitive behavioral treatment which is proven to be more effective than any medications

Also, with the school year fast approaching Miller suggests to start having your kids go to bed a littler earlier to prepare for a traditional morning routine for the school year.