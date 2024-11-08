Pamela J. Smith, 62, Waite Park

August 29, 1962 - November 5, 2024

Pamela Jane Smith, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on November 5, 2024, surrounded by the love and presence of family and friends. Born on August 29, 1962, in Kansas City, Missouri, to James and Gloria Smith, Pamela’s life was a rich tapestry of strength, humor, and compassion.

The schedule of activities to Celebrate Pamela’s Life is on November 15, 2024. All activities will take place at Higher Ground Church of Christ, 420 8th Ave South, in Saint Cloud, MN. There will be a private viewing for family at 11:00 a.m., a public viewing at 12 pm., the Celebration of Life Service will begin at1 pm, and the Repass at 3 pm.

Pamela was born on August 29, 1962, in Kansas City, MO to James and Gloria (Gordon) Smith. A graduate of Lincoln High School in 1980, Pamela shone brightly as the statewide champion in Shot Put—a title that mirrored her determination and powerful spirit. Her journey of faith began as a devoted member of the Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church in Kansas City and grew deeper when she became an active member of Higher Ground Church of God in Christ after moving to St. Cloud, Minnesota, in 2019.

Pamela poured her heart into helping others as a Certified Nurse Assistant and phlebotomist at Truman Medical Center, where she touched countless lives with her warmth and dedication. She also carried forward her family’s legacy as a driving instructor at the James Smith Driving School, sharing her father’s passion for teaching others.

Known for her quick wit and infectious laugh, Pamela embraced her inner comedian, attending comedy school in Minneapolis and bringing joy to audiences with her lively humor. But her talents didn’t stop there—Pamela’s culinary creations were legendary, and her specialty dishes were cherished staples at gatherings, always made with love and a sprinkle of her signature sass.

Friends and family recall fond memories of Pamela at the dominoes and card table, where her competitive spirit and playful joking filled every game with laughter. More than anything, Pamela was a nurturing soul—a cherished Aunt and mentor to nieces, nephews, and many young people who found a second family in her embrace.

Although she never married or had children, Pamela, mothered with her whole heart, touching lives with grace, kindness, and boundless affection. Her unwavering faith, love for God, and deep devotion to those around her created a lasting impact that transcends generations.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, James and Gloria Smith; her brother, Dwight Smith (Rockford, IL); and several beloved aunts and uncles: Jessie and Lula Smith (Sterling, IL), Robert Gordon (Port Arthur, TX), Richard and Maudry Gordon (Los Angeles, CA), Ronald Gordon (Port Arthur, TX), Raymond Gordon (Port Arthur, TX), Rayfield Gordon (Port Arthur, TX), Goldie West (Los Angeles, CA), Geraldine Jones (Port Arthur, TX), Ollie Mack (Port Arthur, TX), and Silvia Gordon (Port Arthur, TX).

Pam leaves behind to celebrate the memory of her life, her four sisters: Gwen/Joe Guerin (Rockford, IL), Evelyn and Robert Hill (Kansas City, KS), Debra Leigh (St. Cloud, MN), Carolyn Stampley (Oklahoma City, OK), and Linda Smith (Kansas City, MO). Pamela’s beloved nieces and nephews, including Desiree' Clark and Bennie Clark (St. Cloud, MN), Buddy and Keisha King (St. Cloud, MN), Reggie King, (Kansas City, MO) John Hudson (Independence, MO), Richard Hudson, Jr. (Kansas City, KS) Serena and Chris Campbell (Oklahoma City, OK), Corey and Courtney Stampley (Oklahoma City, OK), Curtis Stampley (Las Vegas, NV), Joseph Guerin (Rockford, IL), Prince Lemon (Rockford, IL), Shawn Walker (Rockford, IL) Joy Smith (Rockford, IL),Heidi Smith (Rockford, IL) and Sonia Smith-Barton (Rockford, IL) as well as her stepmother and step- siblings: Lovetta Wortham, (KCMO) Michael Twiggs (Seattle WA), Jerrold Wortham (KCMO), Betty McNair (Dallas, TX) Printiss Wortham (KCMO). She will also be remembered by a host of great-nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends, will remember her with love.

Her cherished cousins, Calvin Wayne Gordon (St. Cloud, MN), Richard Gordon (Maple Grove, MN), Phyllis Simpson (Sterling, IL), Phil Smith (Sterling, IL), Curtis Smith (Sterling, IL), Ernie Smith (Sterling, IL), Latrice Edwards (Houston, TX), Angie Mack (Midland, GA), Sharon Ann Gordon (Port Arthur, TX), Rosalyn Jones (Houston, TX), Hilary Jones (Wichita, KS), Ollie Jones (Port Arthur, TX), Graylan Gordon (Port Arthur, TX), and Ralph Gordon (Los Angeles, CA), will also hold her memory dear.

In lieu of flowers: remembrances, condolences, and donations are preferred to Pam's family.