Pamela D. Schlegel, 64, Sartell

July 8, 1960 - June 11, 2025

Memorial Service will be 11:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, for Pamela D. Schlegel, who passed away on Wednesday. Rev. Michael Kellogg to officiate. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Pam was born July 8, 1960, in Racine, WI, to Kenneth and Sharon (Soderman) Schlegel. She proudly served our country in the National Guard. Pam worked as a Machinist for DeZURIK for many years. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle, playing cards, working on the flowers in her yard, taking care of her pets, Harley and Bella, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Stahovich of Becker, and Tiffany Benjamin of St. Augusta; mother, Sharon Schlegel of Pierz; grandchildren, Toby, Hannah, Brenna, Blake, and Ian; sister, Debbie (Andy) Brummer of Florida; brother, Mark (Nancy) Schlegel of Pierz; and many family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Kenny Schlegel; and children, Chad and Destiny.