Pamela Ann Cadotte-Kollmann, 73, Little Falls

June 9, 1950 - April 1, 2024

attachment-Pamela Cadotte-Kollmann loading...

Pamela Cadotte-Kollmann, 73 year old resident of Little Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, April 1 at St. Otto’s Care Center. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 1:00 PM at the Little Falls Alliance Church with Pastor Ryan Olson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Pamela Ann Cadotte was born on June 9, 1950 to William and Bertha (Wagner) Cadotte in Chicago, IL but grew up in Little Falls. She graduated from Little Falls High School. She completed Landscape and Design from Brainerd Vocational College and Building, Construction, Design and Estimating from St. Cloud Technical College. Pamela was married to Lawrence Juetten from 1968 – 1984. She married Dennis Kollmann in 1991 and the couple resided in Little Falls. Pam was a homemaker, dog breeder, (Shetland Sheepdogs, Lhasa Apsos, and Irish Setters) and a pig farmer. She attended craft fairs all over the state selling her painted artwork, wooden children’s toys and furniture, dolls/stuffed animals and home décor.

Pam enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, sewing, painting, scrapbooking, traveling and anything to do with animals. She always had to have at least one dog. She volunteered at Pine Grove Zoo and was also on the Zoo board. And Pam loved being a “Classroom Grandmother” at the elementary school. She was a member of the Red-Hatters Association, Homemakers Club and the Pine Grove Park Zoo.

Pam is survived by her spouse, Dennis Kollmann of Little Falls; children, Tanya (Jamie) Boser of Bemidji, Kirk (Kari) Juetten of Glenwood, Eric (Cherry) Juetten of Brooklyn Park, Nicole Juetten of St. Paul; siblings, Kay (Kate Gretasair) Cadotte , Jan (Suzanne Erickson) Cadotte of Twain Harte, CA, Dan Cadotte of Phoenix, AZ, Jerry Cadotte of Vallecito, CA and Tony (Carol) Cadotte of Minnetonka; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.