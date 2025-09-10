ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You'll be seeing a lot of green around town next week.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is holding its first-ever "Paint The Town Green" week from this Sunday through next Saturday.

Advancement Director Kristen Hannon says they have 50 businesses signed up to join them so far. One example is Pleasureland RV.

Pleasureland RV is doing a whole thing with their employees; they are having cookies made, little campers that are green, with little stickers on them that say "menorship matters."

Hannon says there is still time for other businesses to sign up. And, individuals can participate by simply wearing green clothing each day next week.

Paint the Town Green is not a fundraiser or a recruitment effort, but just an effort to raise awareness about mentorship.

We want to spread awareness that we have been doing mentorship in Central Minnesota for 56 years. Big Brothers Big Sisters is the longest-running one-to-one mentorship agency in the United States.

Mentorship increases the likelihood of a child pursuing post-secondary education and training by 20 percent, and it leads to individuals earning 15 percent more over their lifetime.