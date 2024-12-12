Packages Stolen in Benton County; Copper Theft in Waite Park

The Benton County Sheriff's Office are reporting a package theft off a doorstep. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says a person in a vehicle parked near the trailer park of Rockwood Estates near Rice grabbed the packages off a doorstep. There were two boxes that contained electronics.

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of copper at a construction site on the 3000 block of 5th Street South.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.