Owen A. Nannestad, 60, Watertown

August 19, 1964 - July 25, 2025

 

Owen A. Nannestad passed away on July 25, 2025, at River Oaks in Watertown. He was born on August 19, 1964, to Rolf and Judith “Macie” (Hoppe) Nannestad.

He is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, stepfather, and grandparents.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in Albany, MN, with burial to follow at Seven Dolors Parish Cemetery.

