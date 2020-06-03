Overnight Lane Closures At Highway 23/15 Intersection

ST. CLOUD -- A busy St. Cloud intersection will be getting some maintenance work overnight.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says you will encounter single-lane closures at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 23 starting at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

Maintenance crews will resurface the intersection with a new layer of asphalt.

The work is happening overnight to minimize traffic impacts.