Over A Foot of Snow Possible this Week in North Dakota

BISMARCK (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Bismarck says the northwest and north central part of North Dakota will see the first push of snow through Wednesday evening, while a second round of snow will move in Thursday through late Thursday night.

Many locations in western and central North Dakota may exceed six inches of total snow by late Thursday night, while portions of the northwest have the potential to exceed 12 inches.

North Dakota has a Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, and a Winter Storm Watch all in place in various parts of the state this week.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks says the system will eventually bring the potential for several rounds of accumulating snow to the Devils Lake Basin and possibly into the rest of eastern North Dakota and far northwest Minnesota.

Probabilities have increased in the potential for travel impacts Wednesday night into Friday morning. Plan ahead for the possibility of hazardous winter travel conditions, and monitor the latest forecasts.

