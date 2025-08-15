Update: Tragic Fire In Outing Reveals Murder-suicide Details
OUTING (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota sheriff says the victim's bodies found in a house fire have been ruled a murder-suicide.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people who were found dead in Thursday's house fire as 56-year-old Connie Pollock and 63-year-old Jack Pollock.
At approximately 2:45 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire on Shady Lane Northeast in the city of Outing.
First responders arriving on the scene found the house fully engulfed in flames. During firefighting efforts, the remains of Connie and Jack Pollock were discovered inside the home.
Autopsies conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Connie Pollock died from a gunshot wound to the chest and Jack Pollock died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities have confirmed that this was an isolated incident and have classified it as a murder-suicide.
