Outdoor Warning Sirens Being Tested Thursday
UNDATED -- During this annual Severe Weather Awareness Week, the outdoor warning sirens will be tested Thursday.
The first test will happen at 1:45 p.m. and the second test is at 6:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service reminds you that counties and cities own the sirens and therefore decide how and when to activate them. Some will active sirens across an entire county for tornado warnings only. Others will activate sirens countywide for tornado warnings and all severe thunderstorm warnings.
Sirens normally sound for about three minutes, it is very rare to keep the sirens sounding for the entire warning.
