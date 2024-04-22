Otsego Police Chase – Driver Airlifted to Hospital

OTSEGO (WJON News) - An erratic driver led deputies on a short chase Sunday night near Otsego.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically at about 10:25. and found the vehicle in Otsego.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, a 1999 Dodge Dakota, and the suspect drove away. The pursuit traveled South on Quam Ave before merging onto Southbound Highway 101.

The pickup made contact with a Wright County Sheriff’s vehicle on the 45th St NE off-ramp in St. Michael and rolled.

The driver, 44-year-old Corey Pratt of La Crescent, Minnesota, was extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to Regions Hospital.

Officers say there is evidence that alcohol played a role in the incident. The crash remains under investigation.

