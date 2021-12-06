Orville W. Mickelson, 81, Foley

October 2, 1940 - December 2, 2021

Orville W. Mickelson, age 81 of Foley, MN, died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Fairview Northland Hospital, Princeton.

Orville was born the son of Warner and Gina (Larson) Mickelson on October 2, 1940, in Roseau. He was raised in Salol and educated in Roseau. After high school he attended technical college in Thief River Falls. Orville worked as an insurance agent most of his life with Farmers Insurance in Elk River until he had his own insurance agency which he operated until his retirement.

Orville was an active member of Countryside Seventh-day Adventist Church in Sauk Rapids. He enjoyed camping, canoeing, and spending time with his family.

Orville is survived by his son, Ken (Merri) Mickelson; ten grandchildren; brother, Garland (Janice) Mickelson; sister, Sharon (Delbert) Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.