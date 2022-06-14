Orville A. Meemken, 85, Eden Valley

January 9, 1937 - June 11, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Orville A. Meemken, age 85, of Eden Valley who died Saturday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church in Eden Valley. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Orville was born January 9, 1937 in Richmond to Herman & Lena (Kalla) Meemken. He married Rosemary Sparng on November 26, 1971 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Orville worked on a turkey farm for 10 years, was a tool and die maker and then he had many different jobs throughout his career. Orville loved working on steam engines, working on tractors, playing cards, and woodworking. He was also generous, could fix anything for anyone and never complained about anything.

Survivors include his sisters, Julitta Malikowski of St. Cloud, Coletta (Jim) Legatt of Fridley; and brother, Walter (Ione) of Richmond. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosemary in 1985; brother-in-law, Ken Malikowski; nephew, Matt Gertken; and significant other, Marjorie Olson.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids.

A special thank you to Gardenview and Hilltop Care Center for the excellent care given to Orville.