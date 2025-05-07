Ordway Center Gets Legal For 6 Big Days In June

Ordway Center Gets Legal For 6 Big Days In June

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A blockbuster movie turned Broadway musical smash is coming to Minnesota this summer. Legally Blonde will sing and dance across the stage at the Ordway Center from June 10th through the 15th.

Legally Blonde the musical debuted at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre in 2007 and quickly made its way to Broadway a few months later. The show was nominated for several major awards, including 7 Tony Awards, 10 Drama Desk Awards, and 2 Daytime Awards for the televised version.

The Ordway show will feature Kathryn Brunner as Elle Woods and Michael Thomas Grant as Emmett Forrest. Tickets for Legally Blonde the musical at the Ordway Center are on sale now.

