This one is a bit of a head scratcher. There are some people who will take the COVID vaccine willingly. There are some who were resistant, but got sick or had loved ones get sick, then decided it was a good idea to take the vaccine. And there are those who will in no way ever get the COVID vaccine. But this is where the "head scratcher" comes in... some of the people resistant to the vaccine are willing to take a drug that is meant to be used in animals as a de-wormer. .

A doctor with the Mayo Clinic- Dr. Gregory Poland, who is part of the COVID vaccine research team, was on a question and answer podcast talking about this very thing. One of the things he mentioned was this:

This does seem a bit odd... even the biggest skeptic has to think that this is a bit odd. It kind of reminds me of when there was that short time early on in the pandemic where people were willing to inject some kind of cleaner/disinfectant into their bodies to treat or prevent COVID.

So the question does remain- if you are really worried about not knowing what is in the vaccine, and that's the reason for not getting said vaccine, why are you willing to put a drug meant for animals into your body? If you have some other reason for not wanting the vaccine, that might be a bit more reasonable. But the "not knowing" and willing to put something like this in instead doesn't make sense.

