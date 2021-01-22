One Stearns County Resident Part of 21 New COVID Deaths Thursday

ST. PAUL -- The number of COVID-19 deaths and the number of new cases held relatively steady for the third straight day.

There were 21 additional deaths recorded Thursday and 1,525 new cases of the virus statewide. Stearns County reported one of the deaths and 29 new cases. Sherburne County had 15 new cases and Benton County had 7.

The death toll is now at 6,032.

So far, 17,995 people in Stearns County have contracted the virus. In Sherburne County, 8,257 residents have contracted the virus and in Benton County, 4,222 have caught COVID-19.

The number of completed tests in Minnesota is approaching 6.3-million.

