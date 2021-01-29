One Stearns County Resident Among Thursday’s COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 28 additional deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. One Stearns County resident was among those who died Thursday.

There were 1,145 new cases statewide with Stearns County reporting 26 new cases, Sherburne County 17, and Benton County 8 new positives.

All told, nearly 460,000 Minnesotans have now contracted the virus with more than 16,000 remaining in self-isolation.

There have been 24,200 hospitalizations with more than 5,000 of those patients needing care in the ICU.

Minnesota has now surpassed 6.5-million completed tests.

