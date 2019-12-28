One Sent to Hospital After Crash Involving Police Vehicle

ELK RIVER -- An Elk River man was hurt in a crash involving a police vehicle on Saturday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 9:00 a.m. at Highway 10 and Highway 169. The Minnesota State Patrol says an Elk River Police Department SUV was stopped for a crash on eastbound Highway 10 at Highway 169 with the emergency lights on when an SUV going east on Highway 10 hit it.

The driver of the police SUV, 27-year-old Brandon Martin, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other SUV, 37-year-old Beatrice Dorbor of Elk River, was not hurt.

