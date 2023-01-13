One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near New London

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near New London.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 23.

A vehicle driven by 54-year-old Kevin Burke of New London was going north on County Road 40 when it collided with a semi that was going north on Highway 23.  Burke was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 52-year-old Todd Nilson of Annandale, was not hurt.

