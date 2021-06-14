One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 27 just west of Little Falls at about 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

Both vehicles were going west when a car driven by 18-year-old Jaden Hanfler of Little Falls stopped with the traffic. The second vehicle driven by 39-year-old Krystal Fox of Columbia Heights could stop in time and struck Hanfler's vehicle.

Fox was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hanfler was not hurt.

