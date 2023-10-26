One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Kandiyohi County
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Wednesday just after 5:00 p.m. on Highway 71 near New London.
Troopers say one vehicle was traveling too close to the other resulting in a rear-end crash.
Sixty-year-old Rebecca Reiter of New London was taken to the hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle a 16-year-old boy from Glenwood was not hurt.
